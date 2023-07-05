Top Features of Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone

Autel Robotics has recently released its latest drone, the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone. This drone is a powerful tool for professionals in various industries, including search and rescue, construction, and agriculture. In this article, we will discuss the top features of the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone.

One of the most impressive features of this drone is its thermal imaging capabilities. The Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone is equipped with a FLIR Boson 640 thermal camera, which can detect temperature differences as small as 0.03 degrees Celsius. This allows professionals to identify hotspots, locate missing persons, and monitor crops with unparalleled accuracy.

Another standout feature of the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone is its 8K camera. This camera can capture stunning aerial footage with a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. This is four times the resolution of 4K and sixteen times the resolution of 1080p. With this camera, professionals can capture high-quality images and videos for a variety of applications, including marketing, surveying, and inspection.

The Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone also has an impressive flight time of up to 40 minutes. This is significantly longer than many other drones on the market, which typically have a flight time of around 20-30 minutes. This extended flight time allows professionals to cover more ground and complete more tasks in a single flight.

In addition to its impressive features, the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone is also incredibly easy to use. It comes with a remote controller that has a built-in 3.3-inch OLED screen, which displays live video from the drone’s cameras. The controller also has a range of up to 9 km, allowing professionals to fly the drone from a safe distance.

The Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone also has a range of intelligent flight modes, including Dynamic Track 2.0, which allows the drone to automatically follow a moving subject. This is particularly useful for search and rescue operations, where time is of the essence.

Finally, the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone is incredibly durable. It has a rugged design that can withstand harsh weather conditions and rough landings. This makes it an ideal tool for professionals who need to operate in challenging environments.

In conclusion, the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone is an impressive piece of technology that offers a range of features that are essential for professionals in various industries. Its thermal imaging capabilities, 8K camera, extended flight time, and intelligent flight modes make it a powerful tool for search and rescue, construction, and agriculture. Its ease of use and durability also make it an ideal choice for professionals who need to operate in challenging environments. If you are in the market for a high-quality drone, the Autel EVO 2 Dual 640T Enterprise Thermal Drone is definitely worth considering.