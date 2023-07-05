Drones have become increasingly popular in Ukraine, not just for photography and videography, but also for racing and sports. With their ability to fly at high speeds and maneuver through tight spaces, drones have become a favorite among adrenaline junkies and sports enthusiasts alike.

If you’re looking to get into drone racing or sports, it’s important to choose the right drone. Here are the top 5 racing and sports drones in Ukraine:

1. DJI FPV

The DJI FPV is a popular choice among drone racers and sports enthusiasts in Ukraine. It’s a high-performance drone that can reach speeds of up to 87 mph and has a range of up to 6.2 miles. The DJI FPV also has a 4K camera that can capture stunning footage of your races and sports activities.

2. EMAX Hawk Pro

The EMAX Hawk Pro is another great option for drone racing and sports in Ukraine. It’s a lightweight and agile drone that can reach speeds of up to 60 mph. The EMAX Hawk Pro also has a 4K camera that can capture high-quality footage of your races and sports activities.

3. Holy Stone HS100D

The Holy Stone HS100D is a more affordable option for those who are just getting into drone racing and sports in Ukraine. It’s a beginner-friendly drone that’s easy to fly and has a range of up to 500 meters. The Holy Stone HS100D also has a 1080p camera that can capture decent footage of your races and sports activities.

4. Walkera F210 3D

The Walkera F210 3D is a popular choice among professional drone racers in Ukraine. It’s a high-performance drone that can reach speeds of up to 50 mph and has a range of up to 1.5 kilometers. The Walkera F210 3D also has a 700TVL camera that can capture high-quality footage of your races.

5. Blade Inductrix FPV

The Blade Inductrix FPV is a micro drone that’s perfect for indoor drone racing and sports in Ukraine. It’s a lightweight and agile drone that can reach speeds of up to 28 mph. The Blade Inductrix FPV also has a 25mW camera that can capture decent footage of your races and sports activities.

When choosing a drone for racing and sports in Ukraine, it’s important to consider your skill level and budget. If you’re a beginner, it’s best to start with a more affordable and beginner-friendly drone like the Holy Stone HS100D. If you’re a professional drone racer, you may want to invest in a high-performance drone like the DJI FPV or Walkera F210 3D.

No matter which drone you choose, always remember to fly safely and follow all local laws and regulations. Drone racing and sports can be a thrilling and exciting hobby, but it’s important to prioritize safety and respect for others. With the right drone and a responsible attitude, you can enjoy the thrill of drone racing and sports in Ukraine.