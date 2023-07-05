Top 5 Features of DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its latest product, the DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo. This drone is designed for professionals who require high-quality aerial footage and reliable performance. Here are the top 5 features of the DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo.

1. High-Quality Camera

The DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo comes equipped with a high-quality camera that can capture 4K video at 60 frames per second. The camera also has a 1-inch CMOS sensor, which allows for better low-light performance and higher dynamic range. The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, which provides stable footage even in windy conditions.

2. Long Flight Time

The DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo has a flight time of up to 38 minutes, which is longer than most other drones in its class. This extended flight time allows for more time in the air, which is especially useful for professionals who need to capture a lot of footage in a single flight.

3. Advanced Obstacle Avoidance

The DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo comes equipped with advanced obstacle avoidance technology, which uses sensors to detect obstacles in its path and automatically avoid them. This technology is especially useful for professionals who need to fly in tight spaces or around obstacles.

4. Intelligent Flight Modes

The DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo comes with a range of intelligent flight modes, including ActiveTrack, which allows the drone to automatically follow a subject, and Point of Interest, which allows the drone to circle around a specific point of interest. These intelligent flight modes make it easier for professionals to capture the footage they need.

5. Worry-Free Plus Combo

The DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo comes with a range of additional features that make it a worry-free option for professionals. These features include a 2-year warranty, free repair services, and a dedicated support hotline. This worry-free package ensures that professionals can focus on their work without worrying about the reliability of their equipment.

In conclusion, the DJI Matrice 30T Drone Worry-Free Plus Combo is a high-quality drone that is designed for professionals who require reliable performance and high-quality footage. With its advanced camera, long flight time, obstacle avoidance technology, intelligent flight modes, and worry-free package, this drone is a top choice for professionals in a range of industries.