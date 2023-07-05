Satellite Internet in Armenia: Prices, Providers, Services

Satellite Internet has become a popular choice for people living in remote areas where traditional broadband services are not available. In Armenia, satellite Internet has gained popularity in recent years due to its availability and reliability. In this article, we will discuss the prices of satellite Internet in Armenia, the providers, and the services they offer.

The prices of satellite Internet in Armenia vary depending on the provider and the package you choose. The most popular providers in Armenia are Ucom, VivaCell-MTS, and Orange. Ucom offers satellite Internet packages starting from 10,000 AMD per month, which includes 20 GB of data. Their most expensive package costs 30,000 AMD per month and includes 100 GB of data. VivaCell-MTS offers satellite Internet packages starting from 9,900 AMD per month, which includes 10 GB of data. Their most expensive package costs 29,900 AMD per month and includes 100 GB of data. Orange offers satellite Internet packages starting from 9,900 AMD per month, which includes 10 GB of data. Their most expensive package costs 29,900 AMD per month and includes 100 GB of data.

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change and may vary depending on the location and availability of the service. Additionally, some providers may offer promotional deals or discounts for new customers.

In terms of the services offered by satellite Internet providers in Armenia, they typically offer a range of packages with varying speeds and data limits. The speed of satellite Internet in Armenia can range from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps, depending on the package you choose. The data limits can range from 10 GB to 100 GB per month, with some providers offering unlimited data plans.

Satellite Internet providers in Armenia also offer additional services such as Wi-Fi routers, installation, and technical support. Some providers may charge extra for these services, while others may include them in the package price.

When choosing a satellite Internet provider in Armenia, it is important to consider the location and availability of the service. Some providers may not offer service in certain areas, so it is important to check with the provider before signing up for a package. Additionally, it is important to consider the speed and data limits of the package, as well as any additional services offered.

In conclusion, satellite Internet has become a popular choice for people living in remote areas where traditional broadband services are not available. In Armenia, satellite Internet providers such as Ucom, VivaCell-MTS, and Orange offer a range of packages with varying speeds and data limits. The prices of satellite Internet in Armenia vary depending on the provider and the package you choose. When choosing a satellite Internet provider in Armenia, it is important to consider the location and availability of the service, as well as the speed and data limits of the package, and any additional services offered.