Overview of Leica Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090

Leica, the German optics company, has recently launched its latest rifle scope, the Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090. This new scope is designed to provide hunters and shooters with exceptional performance and accuracy in a variety of hunting and shooting scenarios.

The Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090 is built with high-quality materials and advanced technology to deliver a clear and precise image, even in low-light conditions. The scope features a 56mm objective lens, which allows for a wide field of view and excellent light transmission. The lens is coated with Leica’s proprietary AquaDura coating, which repels water and dirt, ensuring a clear image even in harsh weather conditions.

The scope is also equipped with Leica’s L-4a ballistic reticle, which provides hunters and shooters with accurate holdover points for different distances. The reticle is illuminated, making it easy to see in low-light conditions. The scope also features a BDC (Bullet Drop Compensation) turret, which allows shooters to adjust the scope for different ranges quickly.

The Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090 is built to withstand harsh hunting and shooting conditions. The scope is made from aircraft-grade aluminum, which makes it lightweight and durable. The scope is also nitrogen-filled, making it fog-proof and waterproof.

The scope’s magnification range of 2.5-15x makes it versatile for different hunting and shooting scenarios. The low magnification allows for a wide field of view, making it easy to acquire targets quickly. The high magnification allows for precise shots at longer ranges.

The Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090 is also designed with ergonomics in mind. The scope features a large eye box, which makes it easy to acquire a sight picture quickly. The scope also has a fast-focus eyepiece, which allows shooters to adjust the focus quickly.

In conclusion, the Leica Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090 is an excellent choice for hunters and shooters who demand the best in performance and accuracy. The scope’s advanced technology, high-quality materials, and versatile magnification range make it a great investment for any hunting or shooting enthusiast. With its rugged construction and ergonomic design, the Fortis6 2,5-15x56i L-4a BDC Scope 50090 is built to last and provide years of reliable service.