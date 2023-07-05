Matrice M30: Price and Features

The Matrice M30 is a high-end drone that has been making waves in the market. It is a powerful and versatile drone that is perfect for a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, videography, surveying, and inspection. One of the most common questions that people have about the Matrice M30 is its price. In this article, we will take a closer look at the price of the Matrice M30 and its features.

The Matrice M30 is not a cheap drone. It is a professional-grade drone that is designed for serious users who demand the best performance and features. The price of the Matrice M30 varies depending on the configuration and the accessories that you choose. The basic Matrice M30 drone without any accessories or cameras costs around $5,000. However, if you want to add a camera or other accessories, the price can go up significantly.

One of the most popular cameras for the Matrice M30 is the Zenmuse X5S. This camera is a high-end camera that is designed specifically for aerial photography and videography. The Zenmuse X5S camera costs around $1,800, which brings the total price of the Matrice M30 to around $6,800. However, if you want to add other accessories such as a remote controller, batteries, and chargers, the price can go up even further.

Despite its high price, the Matrice M30 is a great investment for serious users who demand the best performance and features. The Matrice M30 is equipped with a powerful motor system that allows it to fly for up to 38 minutes on a single charge. It also has a maximum flight speed of 45 mph and can fly up to 7 km away from the remote controller.

The Matrice M30 is also equipped with a range of advanced features that make it easy to use and control. It has a built-in GPS system that allows it to fly autonomously and return to its starting point if it loses connection with the remote controller. It also has obstacle avoidance sensors that help it avoid collisions with objects in its path.

Another great feature of the Matrice M30 is its camera system. The Zenmuse X5S camera is a high-end camera that is capable of capturing stunning aerial footage and photos. It has a 20.8-megapixel sensor and can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It also has a range of advanced features such as focus control, aperture control, and ISO control.

In conclusion, the Matrice M30 is a high-end drone that is designed for serious users who demand the best performance and features. The price of the Matrice M30 varies depending on the configuration and the accessories that you choose. The basic Matrice M30 drone without any accessories or cameras costs around $5,000, while the Zenmuse X5S camera costs around $1,800. Despite its high price, the Matrice M30 is a great investment for serious users who demand the best performance and features. It is equipped with a powerful motor system, advanced features, and a high-end camera system that make it easy to use and control.