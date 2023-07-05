Inmarsat ELEVATE: A Comprehensive Guide to High-Speed Satellite Connectivity

Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has launched a new service called ELEVATE, which promises to deliver high-speed satellite connectivity to businesses and governments around the world. This new service is set to revolutionize the way we communicate and do business, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

ELEVATE is a fully managed service that provides end-to-end connectivity, from the satellite to the customer’s premises. It is designed to be easy to use and can be set up quickly, making it ideal for businesses that need to deploy connectivity in remote locations or in areas where traditional terrestrial networks are not available.

One of the key features of ELEVATE is its high-speed connectivity. The service uses Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) network, which provides speeds of up to 50Mbps. This means that businesses can enjoy fast and reliable connectivity, even in the most remote locations. The service is also scalable, which means that businesses can easily increase their bandwidth as their needs grow.

Another key feature of ELEVATE is its reliability. The service is backed by Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, which means that businesses can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity, even in areas where terrestrial networks are unreliable or non-existent. The service also comes with a range of service level agreements (SLAs), which guarantee high levels of availability and performance.

ELEVATE is also highly secure. The service uses advanced encryption and authentication technologies to ensure that data is protected at all times. This makes it ideal for businesses that need to transmit sensitive data, such as financial information or confidential documents.

In addition to its high-speed connectivity, reliability, and security, ELEVATE also offers a range of other features and benefits. These include:

– Easy deployment: ELEVATE can be set up quickly and easily, without the need for any specialized equipment or expertise. This makes it ideal for businesses that need to deploy connectivity in remote locations or in areas where traditional terrestrial networks are not available.

– Flexible pricing: ELEVATE offers a range of pricing options, including pay-as-you-go and fixed-term contracts. This makes it easy for businesses to choose a pricing plan that suits their needs and budget.

– 24/7 support: ELEVATE comes with 24/7 support from Inmarsat’s team of experts. This means that businesses can get help and support whenever they need it, ensuring that their connectivity is always up and running.

Overall, ELEVATE is a comprehensive and reliable service that offers high-speed satellite connectivity to businesses and governments around the world. Its advanced features and benefits make it ideal for businesses that need to deploy connectivity in remote locations or in areas where traditional terrestrial networks are not available. With ELEVATE, businesses can enjoy fast, reliable, and secure connectivity, wherever they are in the world.