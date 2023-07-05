Enhance Your Autel EVO II Drone with FoxFury Lighting Kit

Autel Robotics has partnered with FoxFury Lighting Solutions to create a lighting kit that can be used with the Autel EVO II drone. The Autel EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit is designed to enhance the capabilities of the EVO II drone, making it more versatile and useful in a variety of situations.

The lighting kit includes two FoxFury D3060 lights, which are compact and lightweight, yet powerful enough to provide ample illumination for the EVO II drone. The lights are mounted on the drone’s arms, and can be easily adjusted to provide the optimal lighting angle for any situation.

The Autel EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit is ideal for a variety of applications, including search and rescue, inspection, and surveillance. The lights can be used to illuminate dark areas, such as caves or buildings, making it easier for search and rescue teams to locate individuals in need of assistance. They can also be used to inspect hard-to-reach areas, such as the underside of bridges or the interior of pipelines.

In addition to their practical applications, the lights can also be used to create stunning aerial photography and videography. The lights can be used to illuminate subjects from above, creating a unique and dramatic effect that is sure to impress.

The Autel EVO II drone is already a powerful and versatile tool, but the addition of the FoxFury lighting kit takes its capabilities to the next level. The kit is easy to install and use, and can be quickly removed when not needed.

The FoxFury D3060 lights are designed to be durable and long-lasting, with a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours. They are also waterproof and impact-resistant, making them ideal for use in harsh environments.

The Autel EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit is available for purchase now, and is priced at $399.99. It includes two FoxFury D3060 lights, mounting brackets, and all necessary cables and hardware.

Overall, the Autel EVO II FoxFury Lighting Kit is a must-have accessory for anyone who uses the Autel EVO II drone. It enhances the drone’s capabilities and makes it more versatile and useful in a variety of situations. Whether you’re a search and rescue team, an inspector, or a photographer, the lighting kit is sure to be a valuable addition to your toolkit.