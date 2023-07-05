Benefits of Using DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle

DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle is a new accessory for the Ronin 2 gimbal that provides a more comfortable and secure grip for filmmakers. The top handle is designed to make it easier to carry the Ronin 2 and to provide additional mounting points for accessories.

One of the main benefits of using the DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle is that it makes it easier to carry the Ronin 2. The top handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand, and it provides a secure grip that makes it easier to carry the gimbal for extended periods of time. This is especially useful for filmmakers who need to move around a lot while shooting, as it reduces the strain on their arms and shoulders.

Another benefit of the DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle is that it provides additional mounting points for accessories. The top handle has several 1/4”-20 and 3/8”-16 threaded holes that can be used to mount accessories such as monitors, lights, and microphones. This makes it easier to customize your setup and to add additional functionality to your Ronin 2.

The DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle is also designed to be lightweight and durable. It is made from high-quality materials that are designed to withstand the rigors of professional filmmaking. This means that you can rely on the top handle to hold up over time, even with heavy use.

In addition to its practical benefits, the DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle also looks great. It has a sleek and modern design that complements the look of the Ronin 2 gimbal. This means that you can use the top handle to enhance the overall aesthetic of your setup, as well as to improve its functionality.

Overall, the DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle is a great accessory for filmmakers who use the Ronin 2 gimbal. It provides a more comfortable and secure grip, additional mounting points for accessories, and a lightweight and durable design. Whether you are a professional filmmaker or a hobbyist, the DJI Ronin 2 Top Handle is a great investment that will improve the functionality and aesthetics of your setup.