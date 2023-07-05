Benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ for RSC 2 Owners

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched a new program called DJI Care Refresh+ for RSC 2 owners. This program offers a range of benefits that can help owners of the RSC 2 gimbal protect their investment and get the most out of their equipment.

One of the key benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ is that it provides coverage for accidental damage. This means that if your RSC 2 is damaged due to a crash or other accidental event, DJI will repair or replace it for a small fee. This can be a lifesaver for filmmakers and photographers who rely on their equipment to make a living.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh+ is that it provides coverage for water damage. If your RSC 2 is damaged due to exposure to water, DJI will repair or replace it for a small fee. This can be especially important for filmmakers and photographers who work in wet or humid environments.

In addition to these benefits, DJI Care Refresh+ also provides priority service and free shipping. This means that if you need to send your RSC 2 in for repair, DJI will prioritize your repair request and provide free shipping both ways. This can help you get your equipment back up and running as quickly as possible, minimizing downtime and lost income.

DJI Care Refresh+ also includes a one-time replacement offer. This means that if your RSC 2 is damaged beyond repair, DJI will replace it with a new or equivalent model for a small fee. This can be a great way to ensure that you always have the latest and greatest equipment, without having to pay full price for a new gimbal.

Finally, DJI Care Refresh+ includes a 12-month warranty extension. This means that if your RSC 2 experiences any defects or malfunctions within the first 12 months of ownership, DJI will repair or replace it for free. This can provide peace of mind for RSC 2 owners, knowing that their equipment is protected against manufacturing defects.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh+ is a great program for RSC 2 owners who want to protect their investment and get the most out of their equipment. With coverage for accidental damage, water damage, priority service, free shipping, a one-time replacement offer, and a 12-month warranty extension, DJI Care Refresh+ provides a comprehensive range of benefits that can help you keep your RSC 2 gimbal in top condition. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or photographer, or just someone who loves to capture great footage, DJI Care Refresh+ is definitely worth considering.