5 Reasons Why You Need the PolarPro Shutter Filter Set for DJI FPV

PolarPro, a leading manufacturer of camera accessories, has recently released their Shutter Filter Set for DJI FPV drones. This set includes three filters that attach directly to the camera lens of the DJI FPV drone, providing a range of benefits for aerial photographers and videographers. Here are five reasons why you need the PolarPro Shutter Filter Set for DJI FPV.

1. Reducing Shutter Speed

One of the main benefits of using a shutter filter is the ability to reduce the shutter speed of your camera. This is particularly useful when shooting in bright sunlight, as it allows you to capture more motion blur in your footage. The PolarPro Shutter Filter Set includes a 4-stop ND filter, which reduces the amount of light entering the camera by four stops. This allows you to use slower shutter speeds without overexposing your footage.

2. Enhancing Colors

Another benefit of using a shutter filter is the ability to enhance the colors in your footage. The PolarPro Shutter Filter Set includes a polarizer filter, which reduces glare and reflections from surfaces such as water and glass. This results in more vibrant colors and a clearer image. The polarizer filter also helps to increase contrast, making your footage look more dynamic and professional.

3. Protecting Your Camera Lens

The DJI FPV drone is an expensive piece of equipment, and it’s important to protect it as much as possible. The PolarPro Shutter Filter Set includes a protective case, which keeps your filters safe and secure when not in use. The filters themselves are made from high-quality materials, including multi-coated glass, which protects your camera lens from scratches and other damage.

4. Easy to Install and Use

The PolarPro Shutter Filter Set is designed to be easy to install and use, even for beginners. The filters simply screw onto the camera lens of your DJI FPV drone, and can be easily removed when not needed. The set also includes a cleaning cloth, which allows you to keep your filters clean and free from dust and debris.

5. Professional-Quality Footage

Finally, the PolarPro Shutter Filter Set allows you to capture professional-quality footage with your DJI FPV drone. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, action sports, or anything in between, the filters in this set will help you to achieve the best possible results. With reduced shutter speeds, enhanced colors, and a protected camera lens, you can focus on capturing stunning footage without worrying about technical issues.

In conclusion, the PolarPro Shutter Filter Set for DJI FPV is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to take their aerial photography and videography to the next level. With a range of benefits including reduced shutter speed, enhanced colors, and a protected camera lens, this set is perfect for both beginners and professionals alike. So if you want to capture stunning footage with your DJI FPV drone, be sure to check out the PolarPro Shutter Filter Set today.