What is ActiveTrack on the DJI Mavic 3T?

The DJI Mavic 3T is a popular drone among photography and videography enthusiasts. It is a high-end drone that comes with advanced features that make it easy to capture stunning aerial footage. One of the most impressive features of the DJI Mavic 3T is ActiveTrack. This feature allows the drone to track and follow a subject automatically, making it ideal for capturing action shots.

ActiveTrack is a feature that uses advanced computer vision algorithms to track a subject and keep it in the frame. It works by identifying the subject and creating a bounding box around it. The drone then uses its sensors and cameras to track the subject and keep it in the center of the frame. This feature is particularly useful for capturing footage of fast-moving subjects such as athletes, cars, and wildlife.

To use ActiveTrack on the DJI Mavic 3T, you need to select the subject you want to track using the DJI Go 4 app. You can do this by tapping on the subject on the app’s screen. Once you have selected the subject, the drone will start tracking it automatically. You can adjust the speed and distance of the drone using the app’s controls.

ActiveTrack has several modes that you can choose from depending on the type of shot you want to capture. The Trace mode is ideal for following a subject from behind, while the Profile mode is perfect for capturing footage of a subject moving alongside the drone. The Spotlight mode is ideal for keeping the subject in the center of the frame while the drone moves around it.

One of the most impressive things about ActiveTrack is its ability to track a subject even when it is moving at high speeds. The drone can track a subject moving at speeds of up to 72 km/h, making it ideal for capturing footage of fast-moving sports such as motocross and skiing.

ActiveTrack is not without its limitations, however. It can struggle to track a subject in low light conditions or when the subject is partially obscured. It is also important to note that ActiveTrack is not foolproof and can sometimes lose track of the subject. It is therefore important to keep an eye on the drone and be ready to take control if necessary.

In conclusion, ActiveTrack is a powerful feature that makes it easy to capture stunning footage of fast-moving subjects. It is a feature that is unique to the DJI Mavic 3T and is one of the reasons why this drone is so popular among photographers and videographers. While it is not without its limitations, ActiveTrack is a feature that is well worth exploring if you are looking to capture dynamic and engaging aerial footage.