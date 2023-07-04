The History of Internet in Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands, a small island nation located in the Pacific Ocean, has a unique history when it comes to the internet. The country’s first connection to the internet was established in 1997, making it one of the last countries in the world to gain access to this technology.

Prior to the internet, the Marshall Islands relied on traditional forms of communication, such as radio and telegraph, to communicate with the outside world. However, with the rise of the internet, the country recognized the need to modernize its communication infrastructure.

In 1997, the Marshall Islands government signed an agreement with a US-based company to establish an internet connection. This connection was established via satellite, which allowed the country to access the internet from anywhere in the world.

Initially, the internet was only available to a select few in the country, primarily government officials and business owners. However, as the technology became more widespread, the government began to invest in expanding internet access to the general population.

In 2003, the government launched a project to establish a fiber optic cable connection between the Marshall Islands and Guam. This connection would provide faster and more reliable internet access to the country, as well as reduce the cost of internet services.

The project was completed in 2009, and since then, the internet has become an integral part of life in the Marshall Islands. Today, the country has a relatively high rate of internet penetration, with around 30% of the population having access to the internet.

However, despite the progress that has been made, the Marshall Islands still faces challenges when it comes to internet access. The country’s remote location and small population make it difficult for internet service providers to operate profitably, which has led to high prices for internet services.

Additionally, the country’s infrastructure is still relatively underdeveloped, which can lead to slow and unreliable internet connections. This can be particularly problematic for businesses and individuals who rely on the internet for their work or personal lives.

Despite these challenges, the Marshall Islands government remains committed to expanding internet access in the country. In recent years, the government has launched a number of initiatives aimed at improving internet infrastructure and reducing the cost of internet services.

For example, in 2018, the government launched a project to establish a new fiber optic cable connection between the Marshall Islands and the United States. This connection is expected to provide faster and more reliable internet access to the country, as well as reduce the cost of internet services.

Overall, the history of the internet in the Marshall Islands is one of progress and challenges. While the country has made significant strides in expanding internet access, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all citizens have access to this vital technology. However, with the government’s continued investment in internet infrastructure, there is reason to be optimistic about the future of the internet in the Marshall Islands.