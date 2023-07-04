The Federal Aviation Administration’s Role in Regulating Commercial Space Transportation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plays a crucial role in regulating commercial space transportation, including Blue Origin’s space tourism program. As a government agency responsible for ensuring the safety of the national airspace system, the FAA has been working closely with Blue Origin to ensure that its space tourism program complies with all applicable laws and regulations.

Under the Commercial Space Launch Act of 1984, the FAA has the authority to regulate commercial space transportation activities, including the launch and reentry of spacecraft. This includes licensing and regulating commercial space launch and reentry vehicles, as well as overseeing the safety of the crew and passengers on board.

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is one of several companies working to develop space tourism programs. The company’s New Shepard spacecraft is designed to take passengers on suborbital flights, allowing them to experience weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth from space.

To ensure the safety of its passengers, Blue Origin has been working closely with the FAA to obtain the necessary licenses and approvals for its space tourism program. The company has already conducted several successful test flights of its New Shepard spacecraft, and is now working towards launching its first crewed flight.

In order to obtain a license from the FAA, Blue Origin must demonstrate that its spacecraft is safe and reliable, and that it complies with all applicable regulations. This includes conducting extensive testing and analysis of the spacecraft’s design, as well as demonstrating that the crew and passengers will be able to safely evacuate in the event of an emergency.

The FAA also requires that Blue Origin obtain liability insurance to cover any potential damages or injuries that may occur during a spaceflight. This insurance must be in place before the company can receive a license to launch passengers into space.

In addition to regulating the launch and reentry of spacecraft, the FAA also has the authority to regulate the operation of commercial spaceports. This includes ensuring that spaceports meet certain safety and environmental standards, and that they have the necessary infrastructure and resources to support commercial space transportation activities.

Blue Origin is currently developing its own spaceport in West Texas, which will serve as the launch site for its New Shepard spacecraft. The company has been working closely with the FAA to ensure that the spaceport meets all applicable regulations and standards, and that it is safe and reliable for launching and landing spacecraft.

Overall, the FAA plays a critical role in regulating commercial space transportation, including Blue Origin’s space tourism program. By working closely with companies like Blue Origin, the FAA is able to ensure that commercial space transportation activities are conducted safely and responsibly, while also promoting innovation and growth in the commercial space industry.

As Blue Origin continues to develop its space tourism program, it will be important for the company to maintain a close working relationship with the FAA, and to ensure that its spacecraft and spaceport meet all applicable regulations and standards. By doing so, Blue Origin can help to pave the way for a new era of commercial space travel, while also ensuring the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew.