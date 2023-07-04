Is Starlink Internet Worth the Hype? A Review of Starlink Philippines

Starlink Philippines Review: Is Starlink Internet Worth the Hype?

In recent years, the demand for high-speed internet has skyrocketed, especially with the rise of remote work and online classes. With traditional internet service providers (ISPs) struggling to keep up with the demand, a new player has entered the market – Starlink.

Starlink is a satellite internet service provider founded by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The company promises to provide high-speed internet to even the most remote areas of the world. But is Starlink internet worth the hype? Let’s take a closer look at Starlink Philippines.

First, let’s talk about the installation process. Unlike traditional ISPs, Starlink requires a satellite dish to be installed on your property. The dish is about the size of a pizza box and needs to be placed in an area with a clear view of the sky. The installation process is relatively straightforward, and Starlink provides step-by-step instructions. However, it’s worth noting that the dish needs to be installed by a professional, which can add to the cost.

Once the dish is installed, the setup process is relatively simple. You connect the dish to a router, and you’re ready to go. The router provided by Starlink is sleek and modern, and it’s easy to connect your devices to the network.

Now, let’s talk about the internet speed. Starlink promises speeds of up to 150 Mbps, which is significantly faster than what traditional ISPs can offer in rural areas. In our tests, we found that the internet speed was consistent and reliable. We were able to stream movies and TV shows without any buffering, and online gaming was smooth and lag-free.

However, it’s worth noting that the internet speed can be affected by weather conditions. Since Starlink relies on satellites to provide internet, heavy rain or snow can cause interruptions in service. Additionally, since Starlink is still in its beta phase, the network can become congested during peak usage times.

Another factor to consider is the cost. Starlink currently charges $99 per month for its internet service, which is significantly more expensive than what traditional ISPs charge. Additionally, there’s a one-time fee of $499 for the satellite dish and router. While the cost may be worth it for those living in remote areas with limited internet options, it may not be feasible for those living in urban areas with access to traditional ISPs.

Finally, let’s talk about customer service. Starlink’s customer service is available 24/7, and we found their representatives to be knowledgeable and helpful. However, since Starlink is still in its beta phase, the company is still working out some kinks in its customer service department. Some users have reported long wait times when calling customer service, and there have been some issues with billing and account management.

In conclusion, Starlink Philippines is a promising new player in the internet service provider market. The internet speed is fast and reliable, and the installation process is straightforward. However, the cost may be prohibitive for some, and the service can be affected by weather conditions. Additionally, since Starlink is still in its beta phase, there may be some issues with customer service. Overall, if you’re living in a remote area with limited internet options, Starlink may be worth the investment. However, if you have access to traditional ISPs, it may be worth waiting until Starlink has worked out some of its kinks.