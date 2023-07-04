TS2 Space, a leading provider of satellite communication services, has recently launched its Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services for maritime communication. This innovative solution offers a range of benefits to ship owners and operators, including improved connectivity and speed, enhanced security, and cost-effective pricing.

One of the most significant advantages of TS2 Space’s Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services is the improved connectivity and speed it provides. With this solution, ships can access high-speed broadband internet, voice, and data services, regardless of their location. This is made possible by the combination of Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) and FleetBroadband (FB) networks, which provide seamless coverage across the world’s oceans.

In addition to offering high-speed connectivity, TS2 Space’s Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services also provide enhanced security features. The solution includes advanced encryption and authentication protocols, which ensure that all data transmitted over the network is secure and protected from unauthorized access. This is particularly important for ships that are carrying sensitive cargo or operating in areas where security threats are prevalent.

Another key advantage of TS2 Space’s Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services is the cost-effective pricing model. The solution is designed to be affordable for all types of ships, from small fishing vessels to large cargo carriers. The pricing is based on a flexible subscription model, which allows ship owners and operators to choose the services they need and pay only for what they use. This makes it easy for them to manage their communication costs and stay within their budget.

TS2 Space’s Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services also offer a range of other benefits, including real-time monitoring and reporting, remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, and 24/7 customer support. These features ensure that ships can stay connected and operational at all times, even in the most challenging conditions.

Overall, TS2 Space’s Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services represent a significant advancement in maritime communication technology. They offer a range of benefits that can help ship owners and operators improve their operations, reduce costs, and enhance the safety and security of their vessels. With the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and reliable communication services in the maritime industry, it is clear that TS2 Space’s Inmarsat Fleet Xpress services are the solution of choice for many ship owners and operators.