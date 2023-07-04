How to Use DJI Phantom 4 Pro Gimbal Lock

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro / Pro+ / RTK is a high-end drone that is popular among professional photographers and videographers. One of the key features of this drone is its gimbal, which allows for smooth and stable footage even in windy conditions. However, when transporting the drone, it is important to use the gimbal lock to prevent damage to the gimbal.

The gimbal lock is a small plastic piece that fits over the gimbal and secures it in place. It is included with the DJI Phantom 4 Pro / Pro+ / RTK and is easy to use. To install the gimbal lock, simply slide it over the gimbal and twist it to lock it in place. To remove the gimbal lock, twist it in the opposite direction and slide it off.

Using the gimbal lock is important because it prevents the gimbal from moving during transport. If the gimbal is allowed to move freely, it can be damaged by bumps and jolts. This can result in blurry footage or even a completely broken gimbal. By using the gimbal lock, you can ensure that your gimbal stays in place and is protected during transport.

Another benefit of using the gimbal lock is that it makes it easier to pack the drone. When the gimbal is locked in place, the drone takes up less space and is less likely to get tangled up with other equipment. This can be especially important when traveling with the drone, as it can be difficult to fit everything into a small bag or case.

While the gimbal lock is a simple and effective tool, it is important to remember to remove it before flying the drone. If you forget to remove the gimbal lock, the gimbal will not be able to move and you will not be able to capture any footage. This can be frustrating and can even ruin a shoot if you don’t realize your mistake until it’s too late.

To avoid this problem, it is a good idea to develop a routine for using the gimbal lock. For example, you could make a checklist of all the steps you need to take before flying the drone, including removing the gimbal lock. By following this routine every time you use the drone, you can ensure that you never forget to remove the gimbal lock.

In conclusion, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro / Pro+ / RTK gimbal lock is an essential tool for anyone who owns this drone. By using the gimbal lock, you can protect your gimbal during transport and make it easier to pack the drone. Just remember to remove the gimbal lock before flying the drone, and develop a routine to ensure that you never forget. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy smooth and stable footage from your DJI Phantom 4 Pro / Pro+ / RTK for years to come.