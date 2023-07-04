How to Install DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount POWER-OUT to Ronin 4D Body DC-IN Power Cable (2 m)

The DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount POWER-OUT to Ronin 4D Body DC-IN Power Cable (2 m) is a highly sought-after accessory for filmmakers and videographers who use the DJI Ronin 2 gimbal. This cable allows users to power their Ronin 2 directly from the Dual TB50 Battery Mount, providing a more efficient and convenient power solution.

Installing the DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount POWER-OUT to Ronin 4D Body DC-IN Power Cable (2 m) is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few steps. First, ensure that the Ronin 2 and the Dual TB50 Battery Mount are both turned off and disconnected from any power sources.

Next, locate the POWER-OUT port on the Dual TB50 Battery Mount. This port is located on the side of the mount and is labeled with a small lightning bolt symbol. Insert one end of the power cable into this port, making sure that it is securely connected.

Now, locate the DC-IN port on the Ronin 4D Body. This port is located on the side of the body and is labeled with a small power symbol. Insert the other end of the power cable into this port, again making sure that it is securely connected.

Once both ends of the cable are connected, turn on the Dual TB50 Battery Mount and the Ronin 2. The Ronin 2 should now be powered directly from the Dual TB50 Battery Mount, providing a more efficient and convenient power solution.

It is important to note that the DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount POWER-OUT to Ronin 4D Body DC-IN Power Cable (2 m) is designed specifically for use with the DJI Ronin 2 gimbal. Attempting to use this cable with other devices or gimbals could result in damage to the equipment or injury to the user.

In addition, it is important to ensure that the Dual TB50 Battery Mount is properly charged before use. The mount can be charged using the included charger or by connecting it to a power source using the included AC power cable.

Overall, the DJI Ronin 2 Dual TB50 Battery Mount POWER-OUT to Ronin 4D Body DC-IN Power Cable (2 m) is a highly useful accessory for filmmakers and videographers who use the DJI Ronin 2 gimbal. Its easy installation process and efficient power solution make it a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their filmmaking process.