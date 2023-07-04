Everything You Need to Know About DJI Care Refresh+ for Ronin-SC

DJI Care Refresh+ is a comprehensive warranty plan offered by DJI, the world’s leading manufacturer of drones and camera stabilizers. The plan provides coverage for accidental damage to your DJI product, including the Ronin-SC, a lightweight and compact camera stabilizer designed for mirrorless cameras.

The DJI Care Refresh+ plan for Ronin-SC is an extension of the standard DJI Care Refresh plan, which covers your Ronin-SC for up to 12 months from the date of purchase. With DJI Care Refresh+, you can extend your coverage for an additional 12 months, giving you a total of 24 months of protection.

One of the key benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ is that it covers accidental damage to your Ronin-SC, including collisions, drops, and water damage. If your Ronin-SC is damaged due to any of these reasons, you can simply contact DJI and they will provide you with a replacement unit. This means that you can continue to use your Ronin-SC without any interruption, even if it is damaged.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh+ is that it provides you with priority service from DJI. If you need to contact DJI for any reason, such as to report a damaged Ronin-SC or to ask for technical support, you will be given priority over customers who do not have DJI Care Refresh+. This means that you will receive faster and more efficient service from DJI, which can be especially important if you rely on your Ronin-SC for professional work.

To purchase DJI Care Refresh+ for your Ronin-SC, you must first have purchased the standard DJI Care Refresh plan. Once you have done so, you can purchase DJI Care Refresh+ through the DJI website or through an authorized DJI dealer. The cost of DJI Care Refresh+ varies depending on the product and the length of coverage, but it is generally a small percentage of the cost of the product.

It is important to note that DJI Care Refresh+ does not cover intentional damage to your Ronin-SC, such as damage caused by misuse or abuse. It also does not cover loss or theft of your Ronin-SC. However, if your Ronin-SC is lost or stolen, you may be eligible for a discount on a replacement unit through the DJI Care Refresh+ program.

In order to use DJI Care Refresh+, you must first activate your plan through the DJI website. This involves providing your product serial number and proof of purchase. Once your plan is activated, you can contact DJI at any time to report a damaged Ronin-SC or to request technical support.

Overall, DJI Care Refresh+ is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a Ronin-SC. It provides comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, priority service from DJI, and peace of mind knowing that your Ronin-SC is protected. If you rely on your Ronin-SC for professional work, DJI Care Refresh+ is a must-have.