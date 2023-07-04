Enhance Your DJI Mavic Air 2/Air 2s with Pgytech’s Landing Gear Extensions Led Headlamp Set

DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2s are some of the most popular drones in the market today. They are known for their excellent camera quality, long battery life, and ease of use. However, like any other drone, they have their limitations. One of the most significant limitations is their landing gear. The landing gear on these drones is relatively short, which makes it challenging to land on uneven surfaces. Additionally, the lack of a headlamp makes it difficult to fly in low light conditions. Fortunately, Pgytech has come up with a solution to these problems.

Pgytech has introduced a Landing Gear Extensions Led Headlamp Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2s. This set is designed to enhance the capabilities of your drone, making it easier to fly in different conditions. The set includes two landing gear extensions and a headlamp. The landing gear extensions are made of high-quality materials that are strong and durable. They are easy to install and remove, which means you can switch between them and the original landing gear as needed.

The landing gear extensions are designed to increase the height of your drone by 35mm. This extra height makes it easier to land on uneven surfaces, such as grass, sand, or snow. It also provides better protection for your drone’s camera and gimbal, reducing the risk of damage during takeoff and landing. The landing gear extensions are also designed to be stable and secure, ensuring that your drone remains steady during takeoff and landing.

The headlamp included in the set is a powerful LED light that provides excellent illumination in low light conditions. It is easy to install and remove, and it can be adjusted to different angles to provide the best lighting for your needs. The headlamp is also rechargeable, which means you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries. It has a run time of up to 4 hours, which is more than enough for most flights.

