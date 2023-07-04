Autel Robotics has recently released a new accessory for their EVO II Pro drone – a UV filter. This small but powerful addition to the drone’s camera can make a big difference in the quality of your aerial photography and videography. In this article, we will explore the benefits of using a UV filter for your Autel EVO II Pro drone.

Firstly, let’s define what a UV filter is. A UV filter is a transparent filter that screws onto the front of your camera lens. It is designed to block ultraviolet light, which can cause a hazy or bluish cast in your photos and videos. UV filters are especially useful when shooting in high-altitude environments, such as mountains or airplanes, where there is more UV light present.

One of the main benefits of using a UV filter is that it can improve the clarity and sharpness of your images. By blocking out UV light, the filter can reduce the amount of atmospheric haze in your photos and videos. This can result in crisper, more detailed images with better contrast and color saturation. Additionally, the filter can protect your camera lens from scratches, dust, and other debris that can affect image quality.

Another advantage of using a UV filter is that it can help to reduce lens flare and ghosting. Lens flare occurs when bright light sources, such as the sun or streetlights, enter the lens and create unwanted reflections or artifacts in your photos. Ghosting is a similar effect that occurs when light bounces around inside the lens and creates a faint duplicate of the image. By blocking out UV light, the filter can reduce the likelihood of these unwanted effects and help you capture cleaner, more professional-looking images.

In addition to improving image quality, a UV filter can also provide some peace of mind when flying your drone. As mentioned earlier, the filter can protect your camera lens from scratches and other damage. This can be especially important when flying in challenging environments, such as over water or in windy conditions. By using a UV filter, you can reduce the risk of costly repairs or replacements to your drone’s camera.

Finally, it’s worth noting that a UV filter is a relatively inexpensive accessory that can have a big impact on your photography and videography. Autel Robotics’ EVO II Pro UV filter is priced at just $29.99, making it an affordable investment for anyone looking to improve their aerial imaging capabilities. And because the filter is easy to install and remove, you can quickly switch between different shooting scenarios without missing a beat.

In conclusion, a UV filter is a simple but effective accessory that can greatly enhance the quality of your aerial photography and videography. By blocking out UV light, the filter can improve clarity, reduce lens flare and ghosting, and protect your camera lens from damage. And with Autel Robotics’ EVO II Pro UV filter priced at just $29.99, there’s no reason not to add this valuable accessory to your drone kit.