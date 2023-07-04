Benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 for Drone Owners

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its latest protection plan for drone owners – DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2. This new plan is an upgrade to the existing DJI Care Refresh program and is specifically designed for the recently released DJI RS 2 gimbal.

The DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 plan offers several benefits to drone owners, including extended coverage, faster replacements, and lower repair costs. Let’s take a closer look at these benefits and how they can help drone owners.

Extended Coverage

The DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 plan extends the coverage period for the DJI RS 2 gimbal from one year to two years. This means that if your gimbal experiences any issues or damage during this period, DJI will repair or replace it for free.

This extended coverage period provides peace of mind to drone owners who rely on their equipment for their work or hobby. It also ensures that they can continue to use their DJI RS 2 gimbal without worrying about unexpected repair costs.

Faster Replacements

In addition to extended coverage, the DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 plan also offers faster replacements. If your DJI RS 2 gimbal is damaged beyond repair, DJI will replace it with a new or equivalent product within two business days.

This fast replacement service minimizes downtime for drone owners and allows them to get back to work or play as soon as possible. It also ensures that they can continue to capture high-quality footage without any interruptions.

Lower Repair Costs

The DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 plan also offers lower repair costs for drone owners. If your DJI RS 2 gimbal is damaged during the coverage period, DJI will repair it for free. If the damage is not covered by the plan, DJI will offer a 50% discount on the repair costs.

This lower repair cost benefit is particularly useful for drone owners who use their equipment frequently and are more likely to experience wear and tear. It also ensures that they can continue to use their DJI RS 2 gimbal without worrying about the high cost of repairs.

Conclusion

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 plan offers several benefits to drone owners, including extended coverage, faster replacements, and lower repair costs. These benefits provide peace of mind to drone owners and ensure that they can continue to use their DJI RS 2 gimbal without any interruptions.

If you own a DJI RS 2 gimbal, it’s worth considering the DJI Care Refresh+ RS 2 plan to protect your investment and ensure that you can continue to capture high-quality footage. With this plan, you can focus on your work or hobby without worrying about unexpected repair costs or downtime.