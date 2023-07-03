What is VSAT internet connection and how does it work?

If you live in a remote area or work in a location where traditional internet services are not available, you may have heard of VSAT internet connection. VSAT stands for Very Small Aperture Terminal, and it is a satellite-based internet connection that provides high-speed internet access to areas where traditional wired or wireless connections are not feasible.

A VSAT internet connection works by transmitting data between a satellite in orbit and a VSAT terminal on the ground. The VSAT terminal consists of a small dish antenna, a modem, and a power supply. The dish antenna is pointed towards the satellite, which is located in geostationary orbit, meaning it stays in the same position relative to the Earth’s surface. The modem converts the data into a format that can be transmitted over the satellite link, and the power supply provides electricity to the terminal.

To set up a VSAT internet connection, you will need to purchase a VSAT terminal from a provider that offers satellite internet services. The provider will typically install the terminal and configure it to work with their network. Once the terminal is installed, you will need to connect your computer or other devices to the modem using an Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi.

One of the advantages of a VSAT internet connection is that it can provide high-speed internet access in areas where traditional wired or wireless connections are not available. This makes it ideal for remote locations such as oil rigs, mining sites, and rural communities. VSAT internet connections can also be used as a backup for traditional internet services in case of outages or other disruptions.

However, there are some disadvantages to VSAT internet connections. One of the main drawbacks is latency, which is the delay between sending a request and receiving a response. Because the data has to travel to and from the satellite, there is a noticeable delay in the connection. This can make activities such as online gaming or video conferencing difficult or impossible.

Another disadvantage is cost. VSAT internet connections are typically more expensive than traditional wired or wireless connections. This is because of the high cost of launching and maintaining satellites in orbit. Additionally, VSAT internet connections may have data caps or other restrictions on usage, which can make them less attractive for heavy internet users.

In conclusion, a VSAT internet connection can provide high-speed internet access in areas where traditional wired or wireless connections are not feasible. To set up a VSAT internet connection, you will need to purchase a VSAT terminal from a provider that offers satellite internet services. While there are some disadvantages to VSAT internet connections, they can be a valuable tool for businesses and individuals who need reliable internet access in remote locations.