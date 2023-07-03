Satellite Internet has become a popular option for people living in remote areas or regions with limited access to traditional broadband services. In Iraq, where the infrastructure for wired internet is still developing, satellite internet has become a viable alternative for many. However, the cost of satellite internet in Iraq can be quite high, and the quality of service can vary depending on the provider.

The prices of satellite internet in Iraq vary depending on the provider and the package chosen. Generally, the cost of satellite internet in Iraq is higher than traditional broadband services due to the cost of the equipment and infrastructure required to provide the service. The cost of satellite internet in Iraq can range from $50 to $200 per month, depending on the speed and data allowance of the package.

One of the main providers of satellite internet in Iraq is YahClick. YahClick offers a range of packages with varying speeds and data allowances. The basic package starts at $50 per month and offers a download speed of up to 5 Mbps and a data allowance of 10 GB. The most expensive package offered by YahClick costs $200 per month and offers a download speed of up to 25 Mbps and a data allowance of 200 GB.

Another provider of satellite internet in Iraq is VSAT. VSAT offers a range of packages with varying speeds and data allowances. The basic package starts at $70 per month and offers a download speed of up to 2 Mbps and a data allowance of 10 GB. The most expensive package offered by VSAT costs $200 per month and offers a download speed of up to 10 Mbps and a data allowance of 100 GB.

It is important to note that the prices of satellite internet in Iraq can vary depending on the location and availability of the service. Some areas may have limited access to satellite internet, which can affect the price and quality of service.

When choosing a provider for satellite internet in Iraq, it is important to consider the quality of service as well as the price. Some providers may offer lower prices but may have slower speeds or limited data allowances. It is important to research the different providers and packages available to find the best option for your needs.

In conclusion, satellite internet has become a popular option for people living in remote areas or regions with limited access to traditional broadband services in Iraq. The cost of satellite internet in Iraq can be quite high, and the quality of service can vary depending on the provider. YahClick and VSAT are two of the main providers of satellite internet in Iraq, offering a range of packages with varying speeds and data allowances. When choosing a provider for satellite internet in Iraq, it is important to consider the quality of service as well as the price.