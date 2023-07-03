Overview of Drone Regulations in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Drones have become increasingly popular in Bosnia and Herzegovina in recent years, with many individuals and businesses utilizing them for various purposes. However, it is important to understand the regulations surrounding the use of drones in the country to avoid any legal issues.

The Civil Aviation Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is responsible for regulating the use of drones in the country. According to their regulations, drones weighing less than 500 grams do not require registration or a license to operate. However, drones weighing more than 500 grams must be registered with the agency and the operator must hold a license.

To obtain a license, the operator must be at least 18 years old and pass a theoretical and practical exam. The theoretical exam covers topics such as airspace regulations, flight planning, and emergency procedures, while the practical exam assesses the operator’s ability to safely operate a drone.

In addition to obtaining a license, operators must also follow certain rules when operating a drone. Drones must not be flown higher than 120 meters above ground level, and they must always be within the operator’s line of sight. Drones are also prohibited from flying over crowds of people, near airports, or in restricted airspace.

It is important to note that drones equipped with cameras must also comply with privacy laws in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Operators must obtain consent from individuals before capturing their image or recording their voice. Additionally, drones must not be used to invade someone’s privacy or to gather information for illegal purposes.

Failure to comply with these regulations can result in fines or even imprisonment. It is important for operators to familiarize themselves with the regulations and to always operate their drones safely and responsibly.

Businesses in Bosnia and Herzegovina have also begun to utilize drones for various purposes, such as aerial photography and surveying. However, businesses must also obtain a license and follow the same regulations as individual operators.

Overall, the regulations surrounding the use of drones in Bosnia and Herzegovina are in place to ensure the safety of individuals and to protect privacy rights. It is important for operators to comply with these regulations and to always operate their drones safely and responsibly.