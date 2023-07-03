Introduction to Yuneec E90X Camera

Yuneec, a leading provider of commercial and consumer drones, has recently launched the E90X camera for its H520E and H850-RTK drones. This new camera is designed to meet the needs of professional photographers and videographers who require high-quality aerial footage.

The E90X camera features a 1-inch CMOS sensor that captures 20-megapixel still images and 4K video at 60 frames per second. The camera also has a 23mm focal length lens with a maximum aperture of f/2.8, which allows for excellent low-light performance. Additionally, the camera has a 360-degree rotating gimbal that provides smooth and stable footage in all directions.

One of the standout features of the E90X camera is its ability to capture 10-bit video in H.265 and H.264 formats. This means that the camera can capture a wider range of colors and tones, resulting in more vibrant and detailed footage. The camera also has a high dynamic range (HDR) mode that allows for better exposure in challenging lighting conditions.

The E90X camera is also equipped with advanced autofocus technology that can track subjects with precision. This is particularly useful for capturing fast-moving objects such as cars or athletes. The camera also has a variety of shooting modes, including burst mode, time-lapse, and slow-motion, which allows for creative flexibility.

In terms of storage, the E90X camera supports microSD cards up to 128GB, which provides ample space for storing high-resolution footage. The camera also has a USB-C port for transferring files to a computer or other device.

The E90X camera is compatible with Yuneec’s H520E and H850-RTK drones, which are both designed for commercial use. The H520E is a hexacopter that is ideal for surveying, mapping, and inspection tasks. The H850-RTK is a fixed-wing drone that is designed for long-range missions and can cover large areas quickly.

Overall, the Yuneec E90X camera is a powerful tool for professional photographers and videographers who require high-quality aerial footage. Its advanced features and compatibility with Yuneec’s commercial drones make it an excellent choice for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re capturing stunning landscapes or conducting detailed inspections, the E90X camera is sure to deliver exceptional results.