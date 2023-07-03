Inmarsat ELERA IoT: Providing Secure and Efficient IoT Connectivity for Enterprise Applications

Inmarsat, the global mobile satellite communications provider, has recently launched its new IoT (Internet of Things) service, ELERA. This service is designed to provide secure and efficient IoT connectivity for enterprise applications. With the growing number of IoT devices being used in various industries, the need for reliable and secure connectivity has become more important than ever. Inmarsat’s ELERA IoT service aims to meet this need by providing a comprehensive solution that is tailored to the specific requirements of each enterprise.

One of the key features of Inmarsat’s ELERA IoT service is its global coverage. The service is available in over 180 countries, which means that enterprises can deploy IoT devices anywhere in the world and still have access to reliable connectivity. This is particularly important for enterprises that operate in remote or hard-to-reach locations, where traditional connectivity options may not be available.

Another important feature of the ELERA IoT service is its security. Inmarsat has implemented a range of security measures to ensure that data transmitted over the network is protected from unauthorized access. This includes end-to-end encryption, secure device authentication, and access control mechanisms. In addition, the service is compliant with various industry standards and regulations, such as GDPR and ISO 27001, which further enhance its security credentials.

The ELERA IoT service also offers a range of connectivity options to suit different enterprise requirements. This includes satellite, cellular, and low-power wide-area (LPWA) connectivity. Enterprises can choose the most appropriate connectivity option based on factors such as location, bandwidth requirements, and cost. In addition, the service supports a range of IoT protocols, such as MQTT and CoAP, which makes it compatible with a wide range of IoT devices.

One of the key benefits of the ELERA IoT service is its efficiency. Inmarsat has designed the service to be highly scalable and reliable, which means that enterprises can deploy large numbers of IoT devices without worrying about network congestion or downtime. The service also includes advanced features such as device management, data analytics, and real-time monitoring, which help enterprises to optimize their IoT deployments and improve operational efficiency.

Inmarsat has partnered with a range of technology providers to offer a comprehensive ecosystem of IoT solutions. This includes hardware providers, software developers, and system integrators, who can help enterprises to design, deploy, and manage their IoT solutions. In addition, Inmarsat has established a global network of service partners, who can provide local support and expertise to enterprises in different regions.

Overall, Inmarsat’s ELERA IoT service is a comprehensive solution that provides secure and efficient IoT connectivity for enterprise applications. With its global coverage, advanced security features, and range of connectivity options, the service is well-suited to enterprises that operate in remote or hard-to-reach locations, or that require reliable and secure connectivity for their IoT deployments. Inmarsat’s ecosystem of technology providers and service partners also ensures that enterprises can access the expertise and support they need to maximize the value of their IoT solutions.