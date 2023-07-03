How to Properly Connect and Use DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C)

DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C) is an essential accessory for anyone who owns a DJI FPV Goggles. This cable allows you to power your goggles directly from a USB-C power source, such as a power bank or a USB-C charger. In this article, we will guide you through the process of properly connecting and using the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C).

Firstly, it is important to note that the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C) is designed specifically for the DJI FPV Goggles. It is not compatible with other DJI products or third-party goggles. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that you have the correct cable before attempting to connect it to your goggles.

To connect the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C) to your goggles, follow these steps:

1. Locate the USB-C port on your DJI FPV Goggles. It is located on the left side of the goggles, near the power button.

2. Insert the USB-C end of the cable into the USB-C port on the goggles. Ensure that the cable is inserted fully and securely.

3. Connect the other end of the cable to a USB-C power source, such as a power bank or a USB-C charger. Ensure that the power source is fully charged and compatible with the DJI FPV Goggles.

4. Turn on your DJI FPV Goggles by pressing and holding the power button for a few seconds. The goggles should power on and display the DJI logo.

5. Check the battery level of your DJI FPV Goggles by looking at the battery icon on the top right corner of the screen. The battery level should be displayed as a percentage.

6. To disconnect the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C), simply unplug the cable from the USB-C port on the goggles and the power source.

It is important to note that the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C) is not a charging cable. It only provides power to the goggles and does not charge the battery. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that your DJI FPV Goggles are fully charged before using them with the power cable.

In addition, it is important to use a high-quality USB-C power source that is compatible with the DJI FPV Goggles. Using a low-quality or incompatible power source can damage your goggles and void your warranty.

Finally, it is essential to follow the safety guidelines provided by DJI when using the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C). These guidelines include avoiding exposure to water, heat, and extreme temperatures, and avoiding using the cable if it is damaged or frayed.

In conclusion, the DJI FPV Goggles Power Cable (USB-C) is an essential accessory for anyone who owns a DJI FPV Goggles. Properly connecting and using the cable is essential to ensure the safety and longevity of your goggles. By following the steps outlined in this article and following the safety guidelines provided by DJI, you can enjoy a seamless and safe FPV experience with your DJI FPV Goggles.