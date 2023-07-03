Features and Specifications of Motorola MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF Mobile Two-Way Radio

Motorola Solutions, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions, has recently launched the MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio. This radio is designed to provide reliable and efficient communication for businesses and organizations that require a robust and durable communication solution.

The MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio is packed with features that make it an ideal choice for a wide range of industries, including transportation, manufacturing, construction, and public safety. One of the key features of this radio is its ability to operate on both analog and digital modes, providing users with the flexibility to choose the mode that best suits their needs.

In addition to its dual-mode capability, the MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio also comes with a range of advanced features that enhance communication efficiency and effectiveness. These features include voice announcement, which allows users to receive important notifications without having to look at the radio display, and text messaging, which enables users to send and receive messages quickly and easily.

Another notable feature of the MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio is its GPS capability, which allows users to track the location of their radio fleet in real-time. This feature is particularly useful for businesses and organizations that need to keep track of their vehicles and personnel in the field.

The MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio also comes with a high-resolution color display, which provides users with clear and easy-to-read information. The display is also customizable, allowing users to choose the information that is most important to them.

In terms of durability, the MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio is built to withstand harsh environments and rough handling. It is rated IP68, which means it is dustproof and waterproof, and can withstand immersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified, which means it can withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, and vibrations.

The MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio is also designed with user safety in mind. It comes with a range of safety features, including emergency button, which allows users to quickly call for help in case of an emergency, and lone worker, which alerts supervisors if a user has not responded to a check-in message within a specified time period.

In terms of specifications, the MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio operates on the VHF frequency band, with a frequency range of 136-174 MHz. It has a maximum power output of 45 watts, and a channel capacity of up to 1000 channels. It also comes with a range of accessories, including antennas, batteries, and chargers, to ensure users have everything they need to get started.

Overall, the MOTOTRBO XPR 5350e VHF mobile two-way radio is a powerful and reliable communication solution that is packed with features and designed to withstand the toughest environments. Its dual-mode capability, advanced features, and user safety features make it an ideal choice for businesses and organizations that require a robust and efficient communication solution.