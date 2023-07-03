As more and more people are working and studying from home, the need for reliable and fast internet connection has become increasingly important. One of the latest solutions to this problem is Starlink, a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX. However, many people are wondering if Starlink comes with a wireless router, and if not, what their options are.

Firstly, it is important to understand what Starlink is and how it works. Starlink is a satellite internet service that uses a network of low-orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet to users in remote or rural areas. The service is currently in beta testing and is available in select areas of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Now, to answer the question at hand: does Starlink come with a wireless router? The short answer is no, it does not. Starlink provides users with a small satellite dish, a power supply, and a modem. However, users will need to provide their own wireless router to connect their devices to the internet.

This may come as a surprise to some users who are used to traditional internet service providers (ISPs) providing a modem and router as part of their service. However, it is not uncommon for satellite internet providers to require users to provide their own router. This is because satellite internet has unique technical requirements that may not be compatible with all routers.

So, what are users’ options for a wireless router with Starlink? The good news is that Starlink has provided a list of recommended routers that are compatible with their service. These routers have been tested and verified to work well with Starlink’s technical requirements.

Some of the recommended routers include the Google Nest WiFi, the Netgear Orbi, and the TP-Link Archer. These routers offer fast speeds, reliable connections, and easy setup. Users can purchase these routers from retailers such as Amazon or Best Buy.

It is important to note that users should choose a router that meets their specific needs. For example, if a user has a large home or needs to connect multiple devices, they may want to choose a router with a wider coverage area and more ports.

In addition to providing a list of recommended routers, Starlink also offers technical support for users who need assistance setting up their router. Users can contact Starlink’s customer support team via phone or email for help with any technical issues.

In conclusion, while Starlink does not come with a wireless router, users have several options for purchasing a compatible router. By choosing a router from Starlink’s list of recommended devices and following the setup instructions carefully, users can enjoy fast and reliable internet connection from the comfort of their own homes. As the demand for high-speed internet continues to grow, services like Starlink are providing innovative solutions to help users stay connected.