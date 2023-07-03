Comparing Satellite Internet Prices in Iceland

Satellite internet has become a popular choice for those living in remote areas where traditional broadband services are not available. Iceland, with its rugged terrain and scattered population, is one such place where satellite internet has gained popularity. In this article, we will compare the prices of satellite internet services offered by different providers in Iceland.

Vodafone is one of the leading providers of satellite internet services in Iceland. Their basic package offers a download speed of up to 10 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 2 Mbps. The package comes with a monthly data allowance of 100 GB, and the price is 9,990 ISK per month. For those who require more data, Vodafone offers a package with a monthly data allowance of 250 GB for 14,990 ISK per month. The download and upload speeds remain the same as the basic package.

Tal is another provider of satellite internet services in Iceland. Their basic package offers a download speed of up to 10 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 2 Mbps. The package comes with a monthly data allowance of 100 GB, and the price is 9,990 ISK per month. For those who require more data, Tal offers a package with a monthly data allowance of 250 GB for 14,990 ISK per month. The download and upload speeds remain the same as the basic package.

Skýrr is a relatively new player in the satellite internet market in Iceland. Their basic package offers a download speed of up to 10 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 2 Mbps. The package comes with a monthly data allowance of 100 GB, and the price is 9,990 ISK per month. For those who require more data, Skýrr offers a package with a monthly data allowance of 250 GB for 14,990 ISK per month. The download and upload speeds remain the same as the basic package.

From the above comparison, it is clear that the prices of satellite internet services offered by different providers in Iceland are almost identical. All three providers offer the same download and upload speeds, and the monthly data allowances are also similar. However, it is important to note that the prices mentioned above are for the basic packages offered by the providers. The prices may vary depending on the package chosen and the additional services offered.

It is also important to consider the installation and equipment costs when opting for satellite internet services. Vodafone charges a one-time installation fee of 39,900 ISK, while Tal charges 29,900 ISK. Skýrr, on the other hand, offers free installation. All three providers offer a free satellite dish and modem with their packages.

In conclusion, satellite internet services in Iceland are offered by three main providers, Vodafone, Tal, and Skýrr. The prices of their packages are almost identical, with the basic package offering a download speed of up to 10 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 2 Mbps, and a monthly data allowance of 100 GB. For those who require more data, packages with a monthly data allowance of 250 GB are also available. It is important to consider the installation and equipment costs when opting for satellite internet services. While Vodafone and Tal charge a one-time installation fee, Skýrr offers free installation.