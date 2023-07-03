Benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ for DJI Mini SE owners

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched a new service for its DJI Mini SE owners – DJI Care Refresh+. This service is an extension of the popular DJI Care Refresh program, which provides peace of mind to drone owners by offering coverage for accidental damage to their devices. DJI Care Refresh+ takes this coverage to the next level, providing additional benefits and services to Mini SE owners.

One of the key benefits of DJI Care Refresh+ is the extended coverage period. While the standard DJI Care Refresh program provides coverage for one year, DJI Care Refresh+ extends this coverage for an additional year, providing a total of two years of coverage. This means that Mini SE owners can enjoy their drone without worrying about accidental damage for a longer period of time.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh+ is the increased number of replacements. While the standard DJI Care Refresh program provides two replacements for accidental damage, DJI Care Refresh+ provides three replacements. This means that Mini SE owners can have peace of mind knowing that they have additional replacements available in case of accidental damage.

In addition to the extended coverage period and increased number of replacements, DJI Care Refresh+ also provides priority service. This means that Mini SE owners who have purchased DJI Care Refresh+ will receive priority service when they need to use their coverage. This can be especially beneficial for those who rely on their drone for work or other important activities.

DJI Care Refresh+ also provides exclusive discounts on accessories and other DJI products. Mini SE owners who have purchased DJI Care Refresh+ can enjoy discounts on a wide range of products, including batteries, chargers, and other accessories. This can be a great way to save money on essential accessories for their drone.

Finally, DJI Care Refresh+ provides peace of mind to Mini SE owners. Accidents can happen, and it can be stressful and expensive to repair or replace a damaged drone. With DJI Care Refresh+, Mini SE owners can have peace of mind knowing that they are covered in case of accidental damage. This can allow them to enjoy their drone without worrying about the potential costs of repairs or replacements.

In conclusion, DJI Care Refresh+ is a valuable service for DJI Mini SE owners. With extended coverage, increased number of replacements, priority service, exclusive discounts, and peace of mind, DJI Care Refresh+ provides a range of benefits to Mini SE owners. Whether they use their drone for work or for leisure, DJI Care Refresh+ can help them enjoy their drone without worrying about the potential costs of accidental damage.