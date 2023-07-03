Benefits of DJI Care Refresh for Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S)

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its latest product, the DJI Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S). This drone is packed with advanced features, including a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 5.4K video recording, and a 3-axis gimbal. With such high-end technology, it’s no surprise that the DJI Air 2S comes with a hefty price tag. However, DJI has also introduced a solution to protect your investment – DJI Care Refresh.

DJI Care Refresh is a comprehensive protection plan that covers accidental damage to your drone. It offers two replacement units in one year, and the replacement fee is significantly lower than the cost of a new drone. Here are some of the benefits of DJI Care Refresh for the Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S).

Peace of Mind

The DJI Air 2S is a significant investment, and accidents can happen. With DJI Care Refresh, you can fly with peace of mind, knowing that your drone is protected. Whether you accidentally crash your drone or damage it during transportation, DJI Care Refresh has got you covered.

Lower Replacement Fees

If your drone is damaged beyond repair, DJI Care Refresh offers replacement units at a lower cost than buying a new drone. The replacement fee for the DJI Air 2S is $149, which is significantly lower than the cost of a new drone. With DJI Care Refresh, you can save money and get back to flying in no time.

Faster Replacement Process

If you need a replacement unit, DJI Care Refresh offers a faster replacement process. DJI will ship the replacement unit as soon as possible, so you can get back to flying without any delay. The replacement process is hassle-free, and DJI will take care of everything for you.

Coverage for Accidental Damage

DJI Care Refresh covers accidental damage to your drone, including collisions, water damage, and other accidents. If your drone is damaged due to your own fault, DJI Care Refresh will still cover the repair or replacement costs. This means that you can fly with confidence, knowing that your drone is protected no matter what happens.

Extended Warranty

DJI Care Refresh also extends the warranty period of your drone. The standard warranty for the DJI Air 2S is one year, but with DJI Care Refresh, you can extend the warranty period for an additional year. This means that you can enjoy your drone for longer, with the peace of mind that it is protected.

Conclusion

The DJI Air 2S is a high-end drone that offers advanced features and capabilities. With DJI Care Refresh, you can protect your investment and fly with peace of mind. DJI Care Refresh offers lower replacement fees, a faster replacement process, coverage for accidental damage, and an extended warranty. If you own a DJI Air 2S, DJI Care Refresh is a must-have protection plan that will give you the confidence to fly without any worries.