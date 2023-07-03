AGM PVS-7 NW1I – Night Vision Goggle, Gen 2+ Photonis P45-White Phosphor Level 1 – A Review

The AGM PVS-7 NW1I is a night vision goggle that has been designed to provide the user with a clear and detailed view of their surroundings in low light conditions. This device is equipped with a Gen 2+ Photonis P45-White Phosphor Level 1 tube, which is known for its high resolution and low noise levels.

One of the most notable features of the AGM PVS-7 NW1I is its lightweight and compact design. This makes it easy to carry and use for extended periods of time without causing any discomfort or fatigue. The device is also equipped with a comfortable head strap that can be adjusted to fit any head size.

The AGM PVS-7 NW1I is designed to be used in a variety of different environments, including military operations, law enforcement activities, and outdoor recreation. It is also ideal for hunters and wildlife enthusiasts who need to navigate through the wilderness in low light conditions.

The device is equipped with a range of advanced features that make it easy to use and highly effective. These include a built-in infrared illuminator, which provides additional illumination in complete darkness, and a manual gain control, which allows the user to adjust the brightness of the image to suit their needs.

The AGM PVS-7 NW1I also features a rugged and durable construction that is designed to withstand harsh conditions and rough handling. It is waterproof and can be used in wet or humid environments without any risk of damage.

In terms of performance, the AGM PVS-7 NW1I is highly effective and provides a clear and detailed view of the user’s surroundings. The Gen 2+ Photonis P45-White Phosphor Level 1 tube provides high resolution and low noise levels, which makes it easy to identify targets and navigate through low light conditions.

Overall, the AGM PVS-7 NW1I is an excellent night vision goggle that is highly effective and easy to use. Its lightweight and compact design, advanced features, and rugged construction make it an ideal choice for military, law enforcement, and outdoor enthusiasts who need to navigate through low light conditions. If you are looking for a high-quality night vision goggle that provides exceptional performance and reliability, the AGM PVS-7 NW1I is definitely worth considering.