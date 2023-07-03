Kovel’s Internet Options: A Review of Starlink, TS2 Space, and Other Satellite Providers

The internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, and access to high-speed internet is crucial for work, education, and entertainment. However, many rural areas and remote locations still struggle with slow and unreliable internet connections. In recent years, satellite internet providers have emerged as a viable option for those who live in areas without access to traditional broadband services. One of the most promising satellite internet providers is Starlink, a company owned by SpaceX.

Starlink promises to deliver high-speed internet to even the most remote locations on Earth. The company plans to launch thousands of small satellites into low Earth orbit, creating a network that can provide internet access to anyone with a clear view of the sky. Currently, Starlink is in beta testing, and the service is available in select areas of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

So, how does Starlink perform in the real world? According to early reviews, the service is impressive. Users report download speeds of up to 200 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 30 Mbps. Latency, which is the time it takes for data to travel from a user’s device to the internet and back, is also significantly lower than other satellite internet providers. This means that activities like video conferencing and online gaming are possible with Starlink, something that was previously impossible with traditional satellite internet.

One of the most significant advantages of Starlink is its ease of installation. The company provides a small satellite dish and modem that can be set up by the user. Unlike traditional satellite internet, which requires professional installation and alignment, Starlink’s dish can be placed anywhere with a clear view of the sky. This makes it an excellent option for those who live in areas where traditional broadband services are not available.

Of course, like any new technology, there are some downsides to Starlink. The service is currently in beta testing, which means that it is not yet widely available. The cost of the service is also relatively high, with a monthly subscription fee of $99 and a one-time equipment fee of $499. However, for those who live in areas without access to traditional broadband services, the cost may be worth it.

Another potential downside of Starlink is its impact on the night sky. The company’s satellites are visible from the ground, and some astronomers have expressed concern that the thousands of satellites in orbit could interfere with astronomical observations. However, Starlink has taken steps to address these concerns, including launching satellites with less reflective coatings and working with astronomers to minimize the impact on their observations.

Overall, Starlink is a promising option for those who live in areas without access to traditional broadband services. The service is fast, easy to install, and has the potential to revolutionize internet access in remote locations. While the cost may be a barrier for some, the benefits of high-speed internet access are undeniable. As Starlink continues to expand its network and improve its service, it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against other satellite internet providers like TS2 Space and HughesNet.