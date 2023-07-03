Autel Robotics has recently launched its latest product, the EVO Nano+ drone, which has already gained a lot of attention from drone enthusiasts. The EVO Nano+ is a compact and portable drone that is perfect for capturing stunning aerial footage. However, what sets it apart from other drones in the market is the Autel Robotics Care package that comes with it. In this article, we will discuss the 5 reasons why Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ is a must-have for drone enthusiasts.

1. Comprehensive Warranty Coverage

The Autel Robotics Care package provides comprehensive warranty coverage for the EVO Nano+ drone. This means that if the drone gets damaged due to a manufacturing defect or accidental damage, Autel Robotics will repair or replace it free of charge. The warranty coverage is valid for one year from the date of purchase, which gives drone enthusiasts peace of mind knowing that their investment is protected.

2. Priority Service

Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ also provides priority service to its customers. This means that if the drone needs repair or replacement, Autel Robotics will prioritize the service and ensure that the customer gets their drone back as soon as possible. This is especially important for drone enthusiasts who rely on their drones for work or for capturing important footage.

3. Free Shipping

Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ also offers free shipping for repairs or replacements. This means that customers do not have to worry about additional shipping costs when sending their drone for repair or replacement. This is a great value-added service that makes Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ a must-have for drone enthusiasts.

4. Technical Support

Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ also provides technical support to its customers. This means that if customers have any questions or issues with their drone, they can contact Autel Robotics’ technical support team for assistance. The technical support team is available 24/7, which ensures that customers get the help they need when they need it.

5. Peace of Mind

Finally, Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ provides peace of mind to its customers. Drone enthusiasts invest a lot of money in their drones, and they want to ensure that their investment is protected. Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ provides comprehensive warranty coverage, priority service, free shipping, and technical support, which gives customers peace of mind knowing that their investment is protected and that they have the support they need if anything goes wrong.

In conclusion, Autel Robotics Care – EVO Nano+ is a must-have for drone enthusiasts. The comprehensive warranty coverage, priority service, free shipping, technical support, and peace of mind that it provides make it a great value-added service that sets it apart from other drones in the market. If you are a drone enthusiast looking for a reliable and trustworthy drone, then the Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ with Autel Robotics Care is the perfect choice for you.