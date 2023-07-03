5 Reasons Why Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red is the Perfect Choice for Aerial Photography and Videography

Autel Robotics has recently released its latest drone, the EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle in a striking red color. This drone is designed for aerial photography and videography enthusiasts who want to capture stunning images and videos from above. Here are five reasons why the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red is the perfect choice for aerial photography and videography.

Firstly, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red is equipped with a 4K camera that can capture high-quality images and videos. The camera has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. It also has a 120-degree field of view, which allows you to capture a wider perspective of your surroundings. The camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, which ensures that your footage is stable and smooth, even when the drone is flying in windy conditions.

Secondly, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. The drone weighs only 249 grams, which means that it does not require registration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. This makes it an ideal choice for people who want to fly a drone without having to go through the registration process.

Thirdly, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red has a flight time of up to 35 minutes. This is longer than most drones in its class, which typically have a flight time of around 20-25 minutes. The longer flight time means that you can spend more time capturing images and videos without having to land the drone and change the battery.

Fourthly, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red has a range of up to 7 kilometers. This means that you can fly the drone further away from you and still maintain a stable connection. The drone also has obstacle avoidance sensors, which help to prevent collisions with objects in its path. This feature is particularly useful when flying in areas with trees, buildings, or other obstacles.

Finally, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red comes with a range of intelligent flight modes that make it easy to capture stunning images and videos. These modes include Orbit, Waypoint, and Follow Me. Orbit mode allows you to set a point of interest and have the drone fly around it in a circular motion. Waypoint mode allows you to set a series of points that the drone will fly to in a specific order. Follow Me mode allows the drone to follow you as you move, capturing footage of your activities from above.

In conclusion, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red is an excellent choice for aerial photography and videography enthusiasts. Its 4K camera, compact size, long flight time, and intelligent flight modes make it easy to capture stunning images and videos from above. The drone’s obstacle avoidance sensors and long-range also make it a safe and reliable choice for flying in various environments. If you are looking for a high-quality drone that can capture amazing footage, the Autel EVO Nano+ Drone Standard Bundle / Red is definitely worth considering.