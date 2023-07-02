What is DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched its latest product, the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code. This new product is designed to provide drone enthusiasts with an added layer of protection for their DJI Mavic Air 2S drone.

So, what exactly is the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code? In simple terms, it is an insurance policy for your drone. This policy covers accidental damage to your drone, including collisions, water damage, and other mishaps that may occur during flight. The policy also covers technical issues that may arise with your drone, such as malfunctions or defects.

To purchase the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code, you must first own a DJI Mavic Air 2S drone. Once you have purchased the drone, you can then purchase the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code from the DJI website. The code is valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be used for up to two incidents of accidental damage.

The DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code is a valuable investment for any drone enthusiast. Accidents can happen, and repairing a damaged drone can be costly. With the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code, you can have peace of mind knowing that your investment is protected.

In addition to the protection offered by the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code, DJI also offers a range of other services to its customers. These services include technical support, repair services, and access to the DJI Forum, where drone enthusiasts can connect with other users and share tips and advice.

If you are considering purchasing a DJI Mavic Air 2S drone, we highly recommend that you also invest in the DJI Care Refresh Air 2S (Mavic Air 2S) code. It is a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your investment is protected.

