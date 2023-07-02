What is DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for DJI Pocket 2?

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has launched a new protection plan for its latest product, the DJI Pocket 2. The DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is designed to provide peace of mind to customers who purchase the DJI Pocket 2, a handheld camera that is perfect for vloggers, content creators, and anyone who wants to capture high-quality footage on the go.

So, what exactly is DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan for DJI Pocket 2? Simply put, it is an insurance policy that covers accidental damage to the DJI Pocket 2. This includes damage caused by water, collisions, and other accidents that are not covered by the standard warranty. With DJI Care Refresh, customers can have their DJI Pocket 2 repaired or replaced for a small fee, regardless of the cause of the damage.

The DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is available for purchase at the time of the DJI Pocket 2’s initial purchase or within 48 hours of activation. The plan is valid for one year from the date of purchase and covers up to two incidents of accidental damage. Each incident incurs a small fee, which varies depending on the type of damage and the extent of the repair required.

One of the key benefits of DJI Care Refresh is the speed and convenience of the repair process. Customers who have purchased the plan can simply contact DJI’s customer service team to initiate the repair process. DJI will then provide a shipping label for the customer to send their DJI Pocket 2 to the repair center. Once the device has been received and assessed, DJI will either repair or replace the device and ship it back to the customer within a few days.

Another benefit of DJI Care Refresh is the added value it provides to customers. With the plan, customers can enjoy their DJI Pocket 2 with greater peace of mind, knowing that they are protected against accidental damage. This can be especially valuable for content creators who rely on their DJI Pocket 2 for their livelihoods. With DJI Care Refresh, they can continue to create content without worrying about the cost of repairs or replacement if their device is damaged.

Overall, the DJI Care Refresh 1-Year Plan is a valuable addition to the DJI Pocket 2 product line. It provides customers with added protection and peace of mind, while also offering a convenient and efficient repair process. For anyone who wants to get the most out of their DJI Pocket 2, DJI Care Refresh is a smart investment that can help ensure that their device stays in top condition for years to come.