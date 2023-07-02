Viasat and Inmarsat Partner to Provide Aviation Connectivity Services

Viasat, a global communications company, has announced a partnership with Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The partnership aims to provide aviation connectivity services to airlines, business aviation operators, and government customers worldwide.

The partnership will combine Viasat’s advanced satellite technology and Inmarsat’s global satellite network to provide high-speed, reliable, and secure in-flight connectivity services. The partnership will enable airlines to offer passengers a seamless and consistent in-flight connectivity experience, regardless of the route or destination.

The partnership will also enable airlines to access Viasat’s advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) platform, which includes a wide range of entertainment options, including live TV, movies, music, and games. The platform also includes advanced connectivity features, such as real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics.

The partnership will also enable airlines to access Inmarsat’s advanced satellite network, which includes a global network of satellites that provide high-speed, reliable, and secure connectivity services. The network includes Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) network, which provides high-speed broadband connectivity to aircraft anywhere in the world.

The partnership will also enable airlines to access Viasat’s advanced cybersecurity solutions, which include advanced threat detection and response capabilities, as well as advanced encryption and authentication technologies. These solutions will help airlines to protect their in-flight connectivity systems from cyber threats and ensure the privacy and security of passenger data.

The partnership will also enable airlines to access Viasat’s advanced analytics and data management solutions, which include real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics. These solutions will help airlines to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve the passenger experience.

The partnership between Viasat and Inmarsat is a significant development in the aviation industry, as it will enable airlines to offer passengers a seamless and consistent in-flight connectivity experience, regardless of the route or destination. The partnership will also enable airlines to access advanced IFEC, connectivity, cybersecurity, and analytics solutions, which will help them to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve the passenger experience.

