Drones have become an essential tool for photographers and videographers, providing a unique perspective that was once impossible to achieve. However, when it comes to capturing footage in wet conditions, not all drones are created equal. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 waterproof drones for aerial photography and videography.

1. DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is a top-of-the-line drone that offers exceptional image quality and stability. It’s also waterproof, making it an excellent choice for capturing footage in wet conditions. With a 20-megapixel camera and 4K video capabilities, the Mavic 2 Pro is perfect for professional photographers and videographers.

2. DJI Phantom 4 Pro

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro is another high-end drone that’s waterproof and perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions. It features a 20-megapixel camera and 4K video capabilities, as well as advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight.

3. Swellpro Splash Drone 3

The Swellpro Splash Drone 3 is a waterproof drone that’s specifically designed for use in water. It features a 4K camera and can fly for up to 20 minutes on a single charge. The Splash Drone 3 is perfect for capturing footage of water sports or other activities in wet conditions.

4. PowerVision PowerEye

The PowerVision PowerEye is a waterproof drone that features a 4K camera and can fly for up to 29 minutes on a single charge. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The PowerEye is perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions, as well as for professional photography and videography.

5. DJI Phantom 3 Professional

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional is a waterproof drone that features a 12-megapixel camera and 4K video capabilities. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The Phantom 3 Professional is perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions, as well as for professional photography and videography.

6. Yuneec Typhoon H Pro

The Yuneec Typhoon H Pro is a waterproof drone that features a 4K camera and can fly for up to 25 minutes on a single charge. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The Typhoon H Pro is perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions, as well as for professional photography and videography.

7. DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 is a high-end waterproof drone that features a 20-megapixel camera and 4K video capabilities. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The Inspire 2 is perfect for professional photographers and videographers who need a waterproof drone for capturing footage in wet conditions.

8. Parrot Bebop 2 Power

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power is a waterproof drone that features a 14-megapixel camera and can fly for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The Bebop 2 Power is perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions, as well as for recreational photography and videography.

9. Autel Robotics X-Star Premium

The Autel Robotics X-Star Premium is a waterproof drone that features a 12-megapixel camera and 4K video capabilities. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The X-Star Premium is perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions, as well as for professional photography and videography.

10. GoPro Karma

The GoPro Karma is a waterproof drone that features a 12-megapixel camera and can fly for up to 20 minutes on a single charge. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance technology to ensure a safe flight. The Karma is perfect for capturing footage in wet conditions, as well as for recreational photography and videography.

In conclusion, these are the top 10 waterproof drones for aerial photography and videography. Whether you’re a professional photographer or videographer, or simply enjoy capturing footage in wet conditions, these drones offer exceptional image quality, stability, and safety features. So, the next time you’re looking to capture footage in wet conditions, consider investing in one of these top-rated waterproof drones.