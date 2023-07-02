Reliable and Efficient Communication at Sea with TS2 Space’s Inmarsat FleetBroadband Services

TS2 Space, a leading provider of satellite communication services, has recently introduced Inmarsat FleetBroadband services for maritime communication. This new service offers reliable and efficient communication at sea, which is crucial for the safety and success of maritime operations.

Inmarsat FleetBroadband services provide high-speed data and voice communication to vessels at sea. This service is available globally, and it uses Inmarsat’s advanced satellite network to provide uninterrupted communication even in remote areas. This means that vessels can stay connected to the internet, email, and other communication channels while at sea, which is essential for crew welfare and business operations.

One of the advantages of TS2 Space’s Inmarsat FleetBroadband services is its high-speed data transfer rate. This service provides up to 432 kbps of data transfer rate, which is much faster than traditional satellite communication services. This means that vessels can transfer large files, such as charts, maps, and other critical data, quickly and efficiently. This is particularly important for vessels that rely on real-time data for navigation and safety.

Another advantage of Inmarsat FleetBroadband services is its global coverage. This service is available in all major shipping lanes and ports worldwide, which means that vessels can stay connected to their home base and other stakeholders while at sea. This is crucial for vessel owners and operators who need to stay in touch with their crew, customers, and suppliers.

In addition to high-speed data transfer and global coverage, Inmarsat FleetBroadband services also offer reliable voice communication. This service provides clear and uninterrupted voice communication, which is essential for vessel-to-vessel and vessel-to-shore communication. This means that crew members can communicate with each other and with their home base without any disruptions or delays.

Furthermore, TS2 Space’s Inmarsat FleetBroadband services are easy to install and use. This service can be installed on any vessel, regardless of its size or type. The equipment is compact and lightweight, which means that it does not take up much space on board. Moreover, the service is user-friendly, and crew members can easily access it using their laptops, smartphones, or other devices.

In conclusion, TS2 Space’s Inmarsat FleetBroadband services offer reliable and efficient communication at sea, which is crucial for the safety and success of maritime operations. This service provides high-speed data transfer, global coverage, reliable voice communication, and easy installation and use. Vessel owners and operators can rely on this service to stay connected to their crew, customers, and suppliers while at sea, which is essential for the smooth running of their business.