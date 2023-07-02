Satellite Internet in Tunisia: Prices, Providers, Services

As the world becomes increasingly digital, access to the internet has become a necessity for many people. In Tunisia, the internet penetration rate is relatively high, with over 49% of the population having access to the internet. However, not all areas in the country have access to reliable internet services, which is where satellite internet comes in.

Satellite internet is a type of internet service that uses a satellite to provide internet access to remote or rural areas. It is a reliable option for those who live in areas where traditional internet services are not available. In Tunisia, there are several providers of satellite internet services, each with their own prices and packages.

The prices of satellite internet in Tunisia vary depending on the provider and the package chosen. One of the main providers of satellite internet in Tunisia is Ooredoo. They offer a range of packages, with prices starting from 49 TND per month for a 2 Mbps download speed and 512 Kbps upload speed. The most expensive package is priced at 199 TND per month, offering a download speed of 20 Mbps and an upload speed of 2 Mbps.

Another provider of satellite internet in Tunisia is Tunisie Telecom. They offer packages with prices ranging from 59 TND per month for a 2 Mbps download speed and 512 Kbps upload speed to 199 TND per month for a download speed of 20 Mbps and an upload speed of 2 Mbps. Tunisie Telecom also offers a range of add-ons, such as extra data and a static IP address, for an additional fee.

Finally, there is also the provider of satellite internet services, Planet Tunisie. They offer packages with prices ranging from 59 TND per month for a 2 Mbps download speed and 512 Kbps upload speed to 199 TND per month for a download speed of 20 Mbps and an upload speed of 2 Mbps. Planet Tunisie also offers a range of add-ons, such as extra data and a static IP address, for an additional fee.

When choosing a satellite internet provider in Tunisia, it is important to consider not only the price but also the quality of service and the level of customer support offered. It is also important to consider the data allowance and the speed of the internet connection, as these can vary between packages.

In conclusion, satellite internet is a reliable option for those who live in areas where traditional internet services are not available. In Tunisia, there are several providers of satellite internet services, each with their own prices and packages. When choosing a provider, it is important to consider not only the price but also the quality of service and the level of customer support offered. With the right provider and package, satellite internet can provide a reliable and fast internet connection to those who need it most.