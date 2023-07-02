Overview of Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2

The Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 (P-16A-034) is a must-have accessory for any aerial photographer or videographer. This filter set is designed to enhance the quality of your footage by reducing the amount of light that enters the camera lens. It comes with four different filters: ND8, ND16, ND32, and ND64, each of which is designed to be used in different lighting conditions.

The ND8 filter is perfect for cloudy or overcast days when there is not much sunlight. It reduces the amount of light that enters the camera lens by three stops, which helps to create a more balanced exposure. The ND16 filter is ideal for sunny days when there is a lot of sunlight. It reduces the amount of light that enters the camera lens by four stops, which helps to prevent overexposure and create a more natural-looking image.

The ND32 filter is designed for use in bright sunlight or when shooting over water. It reduces the amount of light that enters the camera lens by five stops, which helps to prevent overexposure and create a more balanced exposure. The ND64 filter is perfect for extremely bright conditions, such as when shooting in the snow or on a beach. It reduces the amount of light that enters the camera lens by six stops, which helps to prevent overexposure and create a more natural-looking image.

All of the filters in the Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 are made from high-quality optical glass and feature a multi-layer coating that helps to reduce glare and reflections. They are also lightweight and easy to install, thanks to their snap-on design. Simply attach the filter to the front of your DJI Mavic Air 2 camera lens and you’re ready to go.

One of the great things about the Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 is that it comes with a convenient carrying case. This makes it easy to transport your filters and keep them organized when you’re on the go. The case is also compact and lightweight, so it won’t take up too much space in your camera bag.

Overall, the Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to take their aerial photography or videography to the next level. These filters are easy to use, lightweight, and made from high-quality materials. They are also compatible with the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone, which is one of the most popular drones on the market today.

If you’re looking for a way to improve the quality of your aerial footage, then the Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 is definitely worth considering. With four different filters to choose from, you’ll be able to capture stunning images and videos in a variety of lighting conditions. So why wait? Order your Pgytech ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Air 2 today and start taking your aerial photography and videography to the next level!