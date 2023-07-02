Overview of Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312

Leica, the renowned German optics manufacturer, has recently launched its latest offering in the form of the Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312. This scope is designed to cater to the needs of hunters and shooters who demand the best in terms of accuracy, precision, and durability.

The Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312 is a versatile scope that offers a magnification range of 2.5x to 15x, making it suitable for a wide range of shooting applications. The scope is equipped with a 50mm objective lens that provides a bright and clear image even in low light conditions. The lens is also coated with Leica’s proprietary AquaDura coating, which repels water and dirt, ensuring that the lens remains clean and clear at all times.

One of the key features of the Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312 is its ballistic compensation system. The scope is equipped with a MOA BDC reticle that allows shooters to compensate for bullet drop and wind drift at different ranges. The reticle is illuminated, making it easy to see in low light conditions. The scope also features a zero-stop function that allows shooters to quickly return to their zero settings after making adjustments.

The Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312 is built to withstand the toughest conditions. The scope is made from high-quality materials and is designed to be shockproof, waterproof, and fog proof. The scope is also backed by Leica’s 10-year warranty, which is a testament to the quality and durability of the product.

In terms of ergonomics, the Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312 is designed to be user-friendly. The scope features a large and easy-to-use focus ring that allows shooters to quickly and easily adjust the focus of the scope. The scope also features a side parallax adjustment that allows shooters to compensate for parallax error at different ranges.

Overall, the Leica Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312 is a top-of-the-line scope that offers exceptional performance and durability. Whether you are a hunter or a shooter, this scope is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. With its advanced features, rugged construction, and user-friendly design, the Amplus6 2,5-15x50i L-Ballistic MOA BDC Scope 50312 is a must-have for anyone who demands the best in terms of optics.