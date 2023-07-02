Overview of Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle is a top-of-the-line riflescope designed for precision shooting. This riflescope is built to withstand the toughest conditions and provide the shooter with unparalleled accuracy.

The riflescope features a 50mm objective lens, which provides a bright and clear image even in low light conditions. The lens is fully multi-coated, which means that it has multiple layers of anti-reflective coatings that reduce glare and improve light transmission. This results in a clear and bright image that is essential for precision shooting.

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle also features a first focal plane reticle. This means that the reticle will remain the same size relative to the target, regardless of the magnification level. This is important because it allows the shooter to make accurate adjustments to the reticle without having to adjust the magnification level.

The reticle itself is the EQL reticle, which stands for Extended Range Long. This reticle is designed for long-range shooting and features a series of hash marks that allow the shooter to make precise adjustments to the reticle. The reticle also features a center dot that is illuminated, which makes it easy to see in low light conditions.

The Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle is also built to withstand the toughest conditions. The riflescope is made from high-quality materials and is designed to be shockproof, waterproof, and fog proof. This means that the riflescope can be used in any weather condition and will not be damaged by recoil.

The riflescope also features a side parallax adjustment, which allows the shooter to adjust the focus of the riflescope without having to move their head. This is important because it allows the shooter to maintain their position and focus on the target.

In addition to its technical features, the Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle is also aesthetically pleasing. The riflescope has a sleek and modern design that is sure to impress any shooter.

Overall, the Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle is a top-of-the-line riflescope that is designed for precision shooting. Its technical features, durability, and aesthetic design make it a must-have for any serious shooter. Whether you are a professional shooter or a recreational shooter, the Bushnell Elite Tactical 3.5-21×50 DMR3 Riflescope EQL Reticle is sure to exceed your expectations.