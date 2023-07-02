Introduction to Inmarsat European Aviation Network

In today’s world, staying connected is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether it’s for work or leisure, people expect to have access to high-speed internet and data connectivity wherever they go, including when they’re flying at 35,000 feet. This is where Inmarsat European Aviation Network comes in.

Inmarsat is a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The company has been providing satellite-based connectivity solutions for over 40 years, serving customers in various industries, including aviation, maritime, government, and enterprise. In 2017, Inmarsat launched the European Aviation Network (EAN), a groundbreaking solution that enables high-speed internet and data connectivity for airline passengers flying over Europe.

The EAN is a joint venture between Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom, two of Europe’s leading telecommunications companies. The network combines Inmarsat’s satellite technology with Deutsche Telekom’s ground-based LTE (Long-Term Evolution) network to provide seamless connectivity for passengers. The EAN is the first of its kind in the world, and it has been designed specifically for the aviation industry.

One of the key advantages of the EAN is its ability to provide high-speed internet and data connectivity to passengers, even when they’re flying over remote areas of Europe. The network uses Inmarsat’s advanced satellite technology to provide coverage across the entire European continent, including over water and in areas where there is no existing terrestrial infrastructure. This means that passengers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity throughout their flight, regardless of their location.

Another advantage of the EAN is its low latency, which is the time it takes for data to travel from the user’s device to the network and back. The EAN has been designed to provide low latency connectivity, which is essential for applications that require real-time data transfer, such as video streaming and online gaming. This means that passengers can enjoy a seamless online experience, just as they would on the ground.

The EAN also offers enhanced security features to protect passengers’ data and privacy. The network uses advanced encryption and authentication protocols to ensure that all data transmitted over the network is secure. This is particularly important for business travelers who need to access sensitive information while in the air.

In addition to providing connectivity for passengers, the EAN also offers benefits for airlines. The network can be used to provide real-time data and analytics to airlines, which can help them optimize their operations and improve the passenger experience. For example, airlines can use the network to monitor the performance of their aircraft and make real-time adjustments to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Overall, the Inmarsat European Aviation Network is a game-changer for the aviation industry. It provides high-speed internet and data connectivity to passengers flying over Europe, even in remote areas where there is no existing infrastructure. The network offers low latency, enhanced security features, and benefits for airlines, making it a valuable investment for any airline looking to improve the passenger experience. With the EAN, passengers can stay connected and productive while in the air, making their travel experience more enjoyable and efficient.