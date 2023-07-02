Introduction to DJI Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 13mm

DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has recently launched the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 13mm. This new thermal camera is designed to be used with DJI’s M200 series drones, making it an ideal tool for professionals in various industries such as search and rescue, firefighting, and infrastructure inspection.

The Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 13mm boasts a 640×512 resolution, which is a significant improvement from its predecessor’s 336×256 resolution. This upgrade allows for more detailed thermal imaging, making it easier to identify potential hazards or anomalies in various environments.

The camera also has a frame rate of 9FPS, which is another improvement from the previous version’s 7.5FPS. This increase in frame rate means that the camera can capture more images per second, resulting in smoother video footage and more accurate thermal readings.

One of the most significant features of the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 13mm is its 13mm lens. This lens provides a wider field of view, allowing users to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. This feature is particularly useful for professionals who need to survey large areas quickly, such as search and rescue teams.

The camera is also equipped with DJI’s patented FLIR MSX technology, which combines thermal and visual data to create a more detailed image. This technology overlays the thermal image onto a visible light image, making it easier to identify objects and structures in the environment.

In addition to its technical specifications, the Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 13mm is also designed to be durable and reliable. It has a rugged design that can withstand harsh weather conditions and is resistant to dust and water. This feature makes it an ideal tool for professionals who work in challenging environments.

The camera is also easy to use, thanks to its integration with DJI’s M200 series drones. The camera can be controlled using the drone’s remote controller, and the thermal data can be viewed in real-time on the drone’s display. This feature allows users to quickly assess the situation and make informed decisions.

Overall, the DJI Zenmuse XT Perf. V2.0 640×512 9FPS 13mm is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering improved resolution, frame rate, and field of view. Its FLIR MSX technology and rugged design make it an ideal tool for professionals in various industries, while its integration with DJI’s M200 series drones makes it easy to use and control.