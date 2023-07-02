Benefits of Agisoft Metashape Professional – Floating Permanent Educational License

Agisoft Metashape Professional is a powerful software tool used in photogrammetry and 3D modeling. It is widely used in various industries such as architecture, surveying, and mining. The software has gained popularity among educational institutions, and Agisoft has introduced a floating permanent educational license that offers numerous benefits to students and educators.

The floating permanent educational license is a cost-effective solution for educational institutions that require multiple licenses for their students and faculty. The license allows for the installation of the software on multiple computers, and it can be used by an unlimited number of users simultaneously. This means that students and faculty can access the software from any computer on the network, making it easier to collaborate on projects and assignments.

The floating permanent educational license also provides access to all the features of the Agisoft Metashape Professional software. This includes the ability to process images and create 3D models with high accuracy and precision. The software also has advanced features such as automatic tie point detection, dense point cloud generation, and mesh generation. These features are essential for students and educators who need to create detailed 3D models for their projects.

Another benefit of the floating permanent educational license is that it comes with free upgrades and technical support. Agisoft is constantly updating the software to improve its performance and add new features. With the educational license, students and educators can access these upgrades for free, ensuring that they always have access to the latest version of the software. Additionally, the license comes with technical support, which can be invaluable for students and educators who are new to the software.

The floating permanent educational license also provides students and educators with a valuable skill set that is in high demand in various industries. The ability to create accurate 3D models using photogrammetry is a skill that is highly sought after in fields such as architecture, engineering, and surveying. By using Agisoft Metashape Professional, students and educators can develop this skill set and increase their employability after graduation.

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, the floating permanent educational license also offers flexibility and convenience. The license can be used on any computer on the network, making it easy for students and educators to access the software from anywhere on campus. This eliminates the need for students to purchase their own licenses or for educators to restrict access to the software.

In conclusion, the floating permanent educational license for Agisoft Metashape Professional offers numerous benefits to students and educators. It is a cost-effective solution that provides access to all the features of the software, free upgrades and technical support, and a valuable skill set that is in high demand in various industries. The license also offers flexibility and convenience, making it easy for students and educators to access the software from anywhere on campus. With the floating permanent educational license, educational institutions can provide their students and faculty with a powerful tool that can help them succeed in their academic and professional careers.