A Comprehensive Guide to All DJI Models Available in the Market

DJI is a well-known brand in the drone industry, and they have a wide range of models available in the market. Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, there is a DJI drone that suits your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at all the DJI models available in the market.

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is one of the most popular models in the market. It is a compact drone that comes with a 48-megapixel camera and can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The Mavic Air 2 has a flight time of up to 34 minutes and can fly up to 10 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors that help prevent collisions.

Another popular model is the DJI Phantom 4 Pro. This drone is designed for professional photographers and videographers and comes with a 20-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The Phantom 4 Pro has a flight time of up to 28 minutes and can fly up to 7 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal that helps stabilize the camera.

The DJI Mavic Mini is a great option for beginners. It is a lightweight drone that comes with a 12-megapixel camera and can shoot 2.7K videos at 30 frames per second. The Mavic Mini has a flight time of up to 30 minutes and can fly up to 4 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal.

The DJI Inspire 2 is a high-end drone that is designed for professional filmmakers. It comes with a 5.2K camera that can shoot at 60 frames per second and has a flight time of up to 27 minutes. The Inspire 2 can fly up to 7 kilometers away from the controller and comes with obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal.

The DJI Matrice 600 Pro is a heavy-duty drone that is designed for industrial use. It comes with a 6-rotor system that can carry up to 6 kilograms of payload. The Matrice 600 Pro has a flight time of up to 35 minutes and can fly up to 5 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal.

The DJI Phantom 3 Standard is an affordable option for those who want to get into drone photography. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 2.7K videos at 30 frames per second. The Phantom 3 Standard has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and can fly up to 2 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors.

The DJI Spark is a small and portable drone that is designed for beginners. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The Spark has a flight time of up to 16 minutes and can fly up to 2 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors.

The DJI Mavic Pro is a compact drone that is designed for travelers. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K videos at 30 frames per second. The Mavic Pro has a flight time of up to 27 minutes and can fly up to 7 kilometers away from the controller. It also comes with obstacle avoidance sensors and a 3-axis gimbal.

In conclusion, DJI has a wide range of models available in the market, each designed for a specific purpose. Whether you are a professional photographer or a beginner, there is a DJI drone that suits your needs. It is important to do your research and choose the right model that fits your budget and requirements.